ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.02-4.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

OGS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 159,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

