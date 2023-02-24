One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,383 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.66. 2,146,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.