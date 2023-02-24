One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Dillard’s by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dillard’s by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

DDS traded up $12.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.77. 104,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.02. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $417.86.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

