One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,234 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 989,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,904. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.