One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 35,234 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF accounts for 0.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.41% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $56.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.694 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

