One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 919,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.