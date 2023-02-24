One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 1.7 %

IT stock traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.03. 106,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.68 and a 200-day moving average of $319.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.