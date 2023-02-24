One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,586,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 797,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $99.35.

