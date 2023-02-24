One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 257.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,699. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.67.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

