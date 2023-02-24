One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $458,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 117.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,133 shares of company stock worth $12,373,177. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
