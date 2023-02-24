One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,025,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of LCTU traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.