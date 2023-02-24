One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,521 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 882.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,555,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 419,293 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.