Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Stock Down 28.9 %

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,702. The company has a market capitalization of $776.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a current ratio of 16.68. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

