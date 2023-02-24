Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

LPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Open Lending Stock Down 32.3 %

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.86. 3,691,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,808. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 50.39% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 113.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

