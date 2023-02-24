OpenBlox (OBX) Price Up 8.4% This Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $864,032.52 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

