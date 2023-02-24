Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Option Care Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OPCH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 644,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,056. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.
