Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Option Care Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 644,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,056. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,841,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,365,000 after purchasing an additional 365,213 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,469,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 302,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after buying an additional 694,540 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

