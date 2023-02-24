Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.69. Orbit International shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 207 shares traded.

Orbit International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a PE ratio of -666.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

