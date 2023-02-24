Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Orion Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.