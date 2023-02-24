Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Palatin Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:PTN opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.68. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
