Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PTN opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.68. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

