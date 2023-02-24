Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 4,531,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,135,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

