Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 351,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $4,685,731. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

