Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.42

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.42 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.46 ($0.16), with a volume of 2575533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.82 ($0.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The company has a market capitalization of £258.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.