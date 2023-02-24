PARSIQ Market Capitalization Tops $25.74 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $25.74 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00428926 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,569.04 or 0.28412809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,375,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.