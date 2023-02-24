PDT Partners LLC Sells 20,013 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,013 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $1,315,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $176.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $242.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

