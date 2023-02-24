Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Perdoceo Education updated its Q guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.63-$1.85 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 200,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,884. The company has a market capitalization of $926.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

