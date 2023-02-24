Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.

PRDO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. 499,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,197. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

