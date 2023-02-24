Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $10.80. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 1,872 shares changing hands.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 1.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.25.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.54%.
Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perma-Pipe International (PPIH)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.