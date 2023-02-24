Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $10.80. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 1,872 shares changing hands.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.25.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

