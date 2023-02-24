Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €170.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($180.85) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($177.66) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($243.62) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €202.60 ($215.53) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($144.95). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €189.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €187.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

