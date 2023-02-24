Persistence Achieves Market Cap of $87.73 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $87.73 million and approximately $575,312.83 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 166,017,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,717,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.
Buying and Selling Persistence
