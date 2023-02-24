Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.49) target price on the stock.

Petershill Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 165.20 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 157.60 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 293 ($3.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.45.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Petershill Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.