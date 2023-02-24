Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.49) target price on the stock.
Petershill Partners Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 165.20 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 157.60 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 293 ($3.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.45.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.