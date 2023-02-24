Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,523,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.