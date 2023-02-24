PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.25

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$7.50. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 33,984 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About PHX Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$38,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,772,751. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$38,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,772,751. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,074,181.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,308 shares of company stock worth $15,835 and have sold 132,587 shares worth $1,025,363. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

