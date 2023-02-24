PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.25

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$7.50. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 33,984 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.29.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
