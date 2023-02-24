Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 2,172,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

