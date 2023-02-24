Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Sells $68,329.80 in Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

