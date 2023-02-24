Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.12. 1,737,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,733. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $298.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

