Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 299 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after buying an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $257.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

