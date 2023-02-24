Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.40. 6,152,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,183,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

