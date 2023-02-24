Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.19. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 621,408 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$416.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.