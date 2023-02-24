Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.19. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 621,408 shares.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, January 16th.
The firm has a market cap of C$416.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65.
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
