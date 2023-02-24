Piper Sandler Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $244.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $236.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $24.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.82. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Autodesk by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

