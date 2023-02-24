Piper Sandler Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $330.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $253.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day moving average is $266.41.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

