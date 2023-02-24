Pittards (LON:PTD) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.51). Approximately 17,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.57).

Pittards Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.81.

Get Pittards alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Yapp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.67), for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,115.61). 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pittards Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.