Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.23 EPS.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PLNT traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 786,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

