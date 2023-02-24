Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,318,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.
Occidental Petroleum Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
