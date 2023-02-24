PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $843,790.71 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $843,790.71 and approximately $242.88 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00395214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004408 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,103,398 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

