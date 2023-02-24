PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0037

PotCoin (POT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. PotCoin has a market cap of $840,799.44 and approximately $355.13 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00396210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004393 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000409 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,103,406 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

