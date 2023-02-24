Powell Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.85. 1,189,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

