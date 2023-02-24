Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 0.6% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. 1,011,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

