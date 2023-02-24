Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

