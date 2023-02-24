Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 2,054 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.91. 3,846,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,580,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

