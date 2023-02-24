Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,862 shares of company stock valued at $333,875. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 922,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,568. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

